Xabi Alonso has landed into hot waters after Real Madrid faces another setback in the UEFA Champions League.
According to FirstPost, Alonso has been sent a ‘Real Madrid don’t want his kind of manager’ message after the Los Blancos lost to Manchester City in a match that had the former player’s future at stake.
The Spanish media had reported extensively before the UEFA Champions League encounter that another defeat would lead to Alonso's sacking at Real Madrid.
Having lost to Celta Vigo last weekend, Alonso needed a quick recovery, but that didn’t happen at the Estadio Bernabeu on Wednesday as Man City rallied to beat the Spanish giants 2-1.
In the absence of injured Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo put Madrid in the lead, but goals from Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland helped former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola to win at Bernabeu.
The World Cup and European Championship winner with Spain, Alonso, underlined the tough fight after the match, saying that there can be no complaints against his players.
He said, “The performance has been intense. A professional Champions League level game. They have given their best, so from my side no complaints for anything. It is hard to take another defeat but we tried until the end.”
However, the biggest warning for Alonso on the night came from a local reporter. Marca journalist Juan Castro told the BBC that Perez doesn’t want a manager like Alonso and his sacking is imminent.
However, reports have suggested Real Madrid are not expected to part ways with manager Xabi Alonso in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s defeat to Manchester City.
As per reports, Madrid are prepared to delay a final decision on Alonso’s future until after Sunday’s trip to Alavés.