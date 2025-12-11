Sci-Tech
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sci-Tech

NASA's Mars Maven spacecraft falls silent after 11 years in orbit

NASA loses contact with Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for over a decade

  • By Bushra Saleem
NASAs Mars Maven spacecraft falls silent after 11 years in orbit
NASA's Mars Maven spacecraft falls silent after 11 years in orbit

Nasa has lost contact with a spacecraft that has orbited Mars for more than a decade.

According to The Guardian, the US space agency said it was trying to re-establish a communications link with the spacecraft that has been orbiting red planet for 11 years.

Maven abruptly stopped communicating to ground stations over the weekend. Nasa said this week that the spacecraft had been working fine before it went behind the red planet.

Nasa said in a statement that when it reappeared, there was only silence. “Telemetry showed all subsystems working normally before it orbited behind [Mars].”

You Might Like:

“The spacecraft and operations teams are investigating the anomaly to address the situation. More information will be shared once it becomes available,” Nasa added.

Launched in 2013, Maven began studying the upper Martian atmosphere and its interaction with the solar wind once reaching the red planet the following year.

Scientists ended up blaming the sun for Mars losing most of its atmosphere to space over the eons, turning it from wet and warm to the dry and cold world it is today.

Maven also has served as a communication relay for Nasa’s two Mars rovers, Curiosity and Perseverance, whose exploration of the planet has produced many scientific discoveries.

Nasa has two other spacecraft around Mars that are still active: Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, launched in 2005, and Mars Odyssey, launched in 2001.

Instagram introduces 'Your Algorithm' feature across US

Instagram introduces 'Your Algorithm' feature across US
ChatGPT becomes Apple’s most installed app of 2025 in the US

ChatGPT becomes Apple’s most installed app of 2025 in the US
Google Photos rolls out advanced video editing features

Google Photos rolls out advanced video editing features
Spotify introduces music videos for premium users in US and Canada

Spotify introduces music videos for premium users in US and Canada
Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5 beta program for select markets

Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5 beta program for select markets

Once-in-100-years solar eclipse set to occur in 2027, NASA confirms

Once-in-100-years solar eclipse set to occur in 2027, NASA confirms
Is Microsoft Copilot down? Users report outage across UK

Is Microsoft Copilot down? Users report outage across UK
Apple iOS 26.2 to launch soon with THESE features: Check details

Apple iOS 26.2 to launch soon with THESE features: Check details

WhatsApp makes accounts safer with new strict protection feature

WhatsApp makes accounts safer with new strict protection feature
OpenAI turns off app-like suggestions after user backlash

OpenAI turns off app-like suggestions after user backlash

Apple iPadOS 26.2 to address existing issues: Report

Apple iPadOS 26.2 to address existing issues: Report
Google Messages introduces new security, chat, and AI features

Google Messages introduces new security, chat, and AI features

Latest News

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music
Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles

Victoria Beckham recalls surreal moment David gets knighted by King Charles
Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours

Kylie Jenner focuses on personal ‘life’ amid Timothée Chalamet split rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie to debut in new Netflix show?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie to debut in new Netflix show?