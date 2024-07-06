World

Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK

Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK party aims to reshape British politics

  • by Web Desk
  • July 06, 2024


Nigel Farage, a key figure behind Brexit and an ally of former US President Donald Trump, has been elected to the UK Parliament for the first time.

His right-wing Reform UK party aims to reshape British politics.

As per CNN, Farage won 46.2% of the vote in Clacton, a pro-Brexit town in southeastern England, marking his success on his eighth attempt.

Reform UK has secured at least four seats in the House of Commons, with 14.4% of the vote, a notable achievement in the UK's first-past-the-post electoral system.

Meanwhile, Reform UK criticized the Conservative Party's handling of legal and illegal migration, which resonated with many socially conservative voters. This split the right-wing vote and contributed to Conservative losses.

Farage, known for his confrontational language on immigration, has been a divisive figure in UK politics.

His relationship with Trump and his provocative statements, including those on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have kept him in the spotlight.

Farage's victory in Clacton saw him win 21,225 votes to the Conservatives' 12,820.

This gives Reform UK a platform to challenge Labour leader Keir Starmer and his incoming government.

Farage said, "There is a massive gap on the center right of British politics and my job is to fill it. And that’s exactly what I’m going to do."

However, he plans to challenge Labour in the next general election in 2029.

Reform UK came second to Labour in many seats, and Farage believes the Labour government will face trouble soon. 

Is Billy Ray Cyrus willing to bury the hatchet with Miley Cyrus?

Is Billy Ray Cyrus willing to bury the hatchet with Miley Cyrus?

Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win

Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win
World News

UK's new PM Keir Starmer announces Cabinet members: Who's in?
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak resigns as Conservative Party leader following heavy election defeat
UK’s next PM Keir Starmer declares 'Change Begins Now' in victory speech
Rishi Sunak accepts defeat in elections: ‘I take responsibility for loss’
Labour wins UK general election, ending Conservative 14-year rule
Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico after hitting Cayman islands
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
What if Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden? Find out
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
UK voters head to polls for pivotal general elections
Joe Biden blows off exit talks: ‘I am not leaving’