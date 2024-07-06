Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK

Nigel Farage, a key figure behind Brexit and an ally of former US President Donald Trump, has been elected to the UK Parliament for the first time.
His right-wing Reform UK party aims to reshape British politics.
As per CNN, Farage won 46.2% of the vote in Clacton, a pro-Brexit town in southeastern England, marking his success on his eighth attempt.
Reform UK has secured at least four seats in the House of Commons, with 14.4% of the vote, a notable achievement in the UK's first-past-the-post electoral system.
Meanwhile, Reform UK criticized the Conservative Party's handling of legal and illegal migration, which resonated with many socially conservative voters. This split the right-wing vote and contributed to Conservative losses.
Farage, known for his confrontational language on immigration, has been a divisive figure in UK politics.
His relationship with Trump and his provocative statements, including those on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have kept him in the spotlight.
Farage's victory in Clacton saw him win 21,225 votes to the Conservatives' 12,820.
This gives Reform UK a platform to challenge Labour leader Keir Starmer and his incoming government.
Farage said, "There is a massive gap on the center right of British politics and my job is to fill it. And that’s exactly what I’m going to do."
However, he plans to challenge Labour in the next general election in 2029.
Reform UK came second to Labour in many seats, and Farage believes the Labour government will face trouble soon.