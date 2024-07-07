Euro 2024: England and the Netherlands secure semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins

England has qualified for the Euro 2024 semifinals after beating Switzerland on penalties in the quarterfinals on Saturday, July 6.
Whereas, in the second quarterfinals later that day, the Netherlands defeated Turkey by 2-1.
The thrilling match between England and Switzerland ended 1-1 after extra time was then decided on the penalty shootouts, and the English team won their first Euro penalty shootout since 1996.
To note, Price of Wales was also among the fans cheering for England.
England manager Gareth Southgate said, “The players were brilliant, we caused them (Switzerland) a lot of problems. They are a really good side; they are hard to press. To come from behind and show the resilience we did… winning tournaments is not just about playing well, but winning.”
Moreover, in the second quarterfinals of the day, the Netherlands made a strong comeback in the second half with a De Vrij header and beat Turkey 2-1.
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said after the game, “This is very important and very beautiful, with such a crowd. We knew there would be a lot of Turks in the stadium, but I'm proud of these guys."
The UEFA European Championship semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, between Spain and France in Munich, followed by the Netherlands vs. England on Wednesday, July 10, in Dortmund.