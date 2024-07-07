Sports

Euro 2024: England and the Netherlands secure semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
England has qualified for the Euro 2024 semifinals after beating Switzerland on penalties in the quarterfinals on Saturday, July 6.

Whereas, in the second quarterfinals later that day, the Netherlands defeated Turkey by 2-1.

The thrilling match between England and Switzerland ended 1-1 after extra time was then decided on the penalty shootouts, and the English team won their first Euro penalty shootout since 1996.

To note, Price of Wales was also among the fans cheering for England.

England manager Gareth Southgate said, “The players were brilliant, we caused them (Switzerland) a lot of problems. They are a really good side; they are hard to press. To come from behind and show the resilience we did… winning tournaments is not just about playing well, but winning.”

Moreover, in the second quarterfinals of the day, the Netherlands made a strong comeback in the second half with a De Vrij header and beat Turkey 2-1.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said after the game, “This is very important and very beautiful, with such a crowd. We knew there would be a lot of Turks in the stadium, but I'm proud of these guys."

The UEFA European Championship semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, between Spain and France in Munich, followed by the Netherlands vs. England on Wednesday, July 10, in Dortmund.

Sports News

WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash
Andy Murray receives 'emotional tribute' as his Wimbledon career concludes
Roberto Martinez gives updates on Cristiano Ronaldo's future after Euro 2024 exit
Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison joins WAGs at Euros quarter final
Ambanis honor Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup victory: Watch
Euro 2024 biggest clash: Portugal to face France in quarterfinals
Ryan Garcia banned from WBC activities following controversial comments
Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win
Rohit Sharma's heartwarming interaction with T20 World Cup trophy goes viral
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi gives crucial update on Babar Azam's captaincy
Tom Brady impresses fans with football skills despite retirement