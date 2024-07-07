World

Heavy rains trigger landslides and flash floods in Nepal, 11 killed, 8 missing

Twelve other people are injured and receiving treatment in hospitals

  July 07, 2024
Heavy rains in Nepal have triggered landslides and flash floods, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people in the last 36 hours, officials reported on Sunday.

As per Reuters, eight people are missing, either washed away by floods or buried in landslides, and 12 others are injured and receiving treatment in hospitals, according to police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki.

Rescue workers are using heavy equipment to clear debris and reopen blocked highways and roads.

In southeastern Nepal, the Koshi River is flowing above the danger level, posing a flood threat to the region. 

Bed Raj Phuyal, a senior official in Sunsari district, stated that the river's flow has risen to 369,000 cusecs per second, more than double its normal flow.

However, all 56 sluice gates of the Koshi Barrage have been opened to manage the increased water flow. 

Authorities are also monitoring rising water levels in the Narayani, Rapti, and Mahakali rivers in the west. 

In Kathmandu, several rivers have overflowed, flooding roads and inundating houses, with local media showing residents wading through waist-deep water and using buckets to empty their homes.

Since mid-June, when the monsoon season began, at least 50 people have died in Nepal due to landslides, floods, and lightning strikes. 

The annual monsoon season, which typically runs from mid-June to mid-September, brings frequent landslides and flash floods to the mountainous country.

World News

Keir Starmer to scrap 'Rwanda asylum plan' in first policy announcement
Mount Everest cleanup unearths 'decades-old waste', clears tons of trash
Who is Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's newly elected president?
Deadly tornado in eastern China kills 5, at least 100 injured
Nigel Farage secures first-ever Parliamentary seat for Reform UK
UK's new PM Keir Starmer announces Cabinet members: Who's in?
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak resigns as Conservative Party leader following heavy election defeat
UK’s next PM Keir Starmer declares 'Change Begins Now' in victory speech
Rishi Sunak accepts defeat in elections: ‘I take responsibility for loss’
Labour wins UK general election, ending Conservative 14-year rule
Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico after hitting Cayman islands