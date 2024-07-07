Heavy rains trigger landslides and flash floods in Nepal, 11 killed, 8 missing

Heavy rains in Nepal have triggered landslides and flash floods, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people in the last 36 hours, officials reported on Sunday.
As per Reuters, eight people are missing, either washed away by floods or buried in landslides, and 12 others are injured and receiving treatment in hospitals, according to police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki.
Rescue workers are using heavy equipment to clear debris and reopen blocked highways and roads.
In southeastern Nepal, the Koshi River is flowing above the danger level, posing a flood threat to the region.
Bed Raj Phuyal, a senior official in Sunsari district, stated that the river's flow has risen to 369,000 cusecs per second, more than double its normal flow.
However, all 56 sluice gates of the Koshi Barrage have been opened to manage the increased water flow.
Authorities are also monitoring rising water levels in the Narayani, Rapti, and Mahakali rivers in the west.
In Kathmandu, several rivers have overflowed, flooding roads and inundating houses, with local media showing residents wading through waist-deep water and using buckets to empty their homes.
Since mid-June, when the monsoon season began, at least 50 people have died in Nepal due to landslides, floods, and lightning strikes.
The annual monsoon season, which typically runs from mid-June to mid-September, brings frequent landslides and flash floods to the mountainous country.