Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?

A recent European report has revealed that people who spend the most time on social media are more prone to burnout, with women being more affected than men.
The 2024 STADA Health Report surveyed 46,000 respondents across 23 countries and found that 60% of Europeans have experienced burnout, particularly those aged 18 to 34.
Among this age group, 69% reported being familiar with burnout.
The report highlights the significant role social media plays in mental exhaustion.
Those who spend the most time on social media are more likely to suffer from burnout (68% vs. 53%).
However, women are more affected than men (65% vs. 54%) and are also more critical of their physical appearance, with 51% thinking they are overweight and 38% comparing themselves to others on social media.
In contrast, 28% of men are concerned about their weight, and 21% feel social pressure.
Among Europeans, 63% of 18-35 year-olds report feeling lonely, compared to 41% of those aged 55 and over.
The majority of frequent social media users (64%) feel lonely, compared to 44% of those with less screen time.
This issue is particularly concerning among those under 34, with 41% spending long hours on screens.
Despite the connection to social media, only 20% of young Europeans attribute their loneliness to excessive use of social networks or video games.
Instead, 27% blame their work, 15% cite remote working and childcare responsibilities, 14% mention the loss of a loved one, and 14% point to relocation for professional reasons.