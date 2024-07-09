Talc powder can cause cancer, experts warn

Health

  by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
New research by the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) cancer research agency revealed that talcum powder can ‘probably’ cause cancer.

As per New Atlas report, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) found that talc is ‘probably carcinogenic to humans (Group 2A)’ and on the basis of ‘limited evidence’ it can possibly cause ovarian cancer.

The IARC report noted, “There were numerous studies that consistently showed an increase in the incidence of ovarian cancer in humans self-reporting the use of body powder in the perineal region.”

It further added, “Although the evaluation focused on talc not containing asbestos, contamination of talc with asbestos could not be excluded in most of the studies of exposed humans. An increased rate of ovarian cancer was also observed in studies looking at the occupational exposure of women exposed to talc in the pulp and paper industry.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found in 2020 that 'raw material talc is obtained from mines that may also contain asbestos and related minerals. Removal of asbestos by purification of talc ores is extremely difficult.'

Additionally, the American Cancer Society suggested avoiding or limiting the use of talcum powder until more details about the link between powder and cancer are found.

