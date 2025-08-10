5 common foods and drinks you must avoid for long-term health

A range of widely accessible foods and drinks, touted for convenience, may pose health dangers and lead to a range of complications.
Discover a few products that may carry long-term risks, from routine beverages to typical snacks that require swapping with some healthy options:
Frozen meals
While frozen dinners offer immense convenience, they often contain concealed health risks.
Experts highlighted that frozen foods may contain an excessive amount of sodium, be packed with a range of saturated fats, and preservatives that may lead to fatty liver.
Moreover, products that are labelled as “microwave-safe" may also be hormone-disrupting chemicals from heated plastics.
Diet sodas
Artificial sweeteners that are used in a variety of drinks, such as sodas and juices, may disrupt your gut bacteria and pose a significant effect on insulin sensitivity.
They are expected to increase triglycerides, foster weight gain, and increase blood sugar levels in your body.
Potato chips
French fries are high in fats, calories, and salt, and they can significantly increase blood pressure and cholesterol levels, narrow down your arteries, causing atherosclerosis and may lead to cardiac diseases.
Experts advised to swap them with air-popped popcorn.
Sweetened coffee drinks
Flavoured lattes or Frappuccinos can surpass dessert-level sugar, significantly contributing to weight gain and leading to insulin resistance.
Nutritionists recommend avoiding its consumption on a daily basis or choosing unsweetened coffee on a regular basis.
Alcohol
Alcohol consumption is associated with a range of health-related risks. It may disrupt your sleeping patterns and raise the risk of elevated blood pressure.
It contains mood-altering effects as well as additional calories, which is not considered the best regular habit.
To avoid complications, experts recommended limiting alcohol to only a few days every week.