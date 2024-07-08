Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes

Jennifer Lopez's 'Cambia el Paso' was released in July 2021, following her split from Alex Rodriguez

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song Cambia el Paso amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes

Jennifer Lopez is embracing change as she celebrates the anniversary of her past empowerment song, Cambia el Paso.

The singer posted a clip from the 2021 music video on Instagram on Sunday, which was originally released in July 2021, following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

"Happy Anniversary 'Cambia el Paso’” The Marry Me actress penned alongside the video.

JLO’s post comes days after Lopez and Affleck spent the Fourth of July holiday apart, fueling speculation about the state of their relationship.

In the comment section, fans and followers showed their support for JLo, with many leaving words of encouragement and admiration.

One fan wrote, “if something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, just make that change, move, and dance.”

While another penned, “Change the path!!! Just keep pushing through and make that change…. I love you very much Jen, I hope you know that.”

"Your strength and resilience are admirable. Keep shining!” the third noted.

The fourth stated, “We all need to pivot when things get rough. We can do that through dance!”

Jenn Tran spills beans on ‘The Bachelorette’ S21 ending: ‘excited’

Jenn Tran spills beans on ‘The Bachelorette’ S21 ending: ‘excited’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wear wedding rings amid split rumors

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wear wedding rings amid split rumors
Kelly Bensimon re-inhabits NYC building after cancelling wedding

Kelly Bensimon re-inhabits NYC building after cancelling wedding
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes

Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Matthew McConaughey pens words of wisdom for son on 16th birthday
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Jenn Tran spills beans on ‘The Bachelorette’ S21 ending: ‘excited’
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wear wedding rings amid split rumors
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Kelly Bensimon re-inhabits NYC building after cancelling wedding
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Paris Hilton takes daughter London on London trip
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Beyonce's wax statue receives flak comments from fans
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Bella Hadid shares a peek into her horse riding session
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Jennie Garth, ex. Peter Facinelli on family getaway post friendship revival
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds breaks silence over his religion: 'Always struggled'
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes
Ayeza Khan hints on her potential music career in Beyonce-inspired look