Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes

Jennifer Lopez is embracing change as she celebrates the anniversary of her past empowerment song, Cambia el Paso.
The singer posted a clip from the 2021 music video on Instagram on Sunday, which was originally released in July 2021, following her split from Alex Rodriguez.
"Happy Anniversary 'Cambia el Paso’” The Marry Me actress penned alongside the video.
JLO’s post comes days after Lopez and Affleck spent the Fourth of July holiday apart, fueling speculation about the state of their relationship.
In the comment section, fans and followers showed their support for JLo, with many leaving words of encouragement and admiration.
One fan wrote, “if something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, just make that change, move, and dance.”
While another penned, “Change the path!!! Just keep pushing through and make that change…. I love you very much Jen, I hope you know that.”
"Your strength and resilience are admirable. Keep shining!” the third noted.
The fourth stated, “We all need to pivot when things get rough. We can do that through dance!”