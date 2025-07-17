Ryan Gosling teams up with Will Ferrell for action-comedy flick ‘Tough Guy’

Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are ready to blow up the big screen soon!
According to Entertainment Weekly, The Fall Guy actor and The Other Guys star have joined forces for an Amazon MGM project.
The duo has teamed up for an action-comedy flick, Tough Guy, which is based on a spec script by Daniel Gold, as per Deadline.
Following the news made headlines, Gold took to his Instagram account toe express his excitement for the project.
“Overwhelmed with gratitude. I wrote this script at my kitchen table across from my dog, in between shifts for a stupid part time job. And some amazing people helped turn it into THIS!,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of THR's article about the film.
Gold further added, “And of course none of this would have been possible without the undying support of the love of my god damn life, Charlotte.
The Tough Guy is currently in production phase as its director and the other details are yet to be decided.
“Fed up with being ‘disposable,’ two henchmen break free from the criminal underworld and rewrite the rules as they abandon their ruthless boss and dodge the elite assassin on their trail,” the logline of the film reads.
This marks as second collaboration between Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell as they previously shared the screen in 2023’s blockbuster hit film, Barbie.