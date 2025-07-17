Ryan Gosling teams up with Will Ferrell for action-comedy flick ‘Tough Guy’

Ryan Gosling teams up with Will Ferrell for action-comedy flick ‘Tough Guy’
Ryan Gosling teams up with Will Ferrell for action-comedy flick ‘Tough Guy’

Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are ready to blow up the big screen soon!

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Fall Guy actor and The Other Guys star have joined forces for an Amazon MGM project.

The duo has teamed up for an action-comedy flick, Tough Guy, which is based on a spec script by Daniel Gold, as per Deadline.

Following the news made headlines, Gold took to his Instagram account toe express his excitement for the project.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude. I wrote this script at my kitchen table across from my dog, in between shifts for a stupid part time job. And some amazing people helped turn it into THIS!,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of THR's article about the film.

Gold further added, “And of course none of this would have been possible without the undying support of the love of my god damn life, Charlotte.

The Tough Guy is currently in production phase as its director and the other details are yet to be decided.

“Fed up with being ‘disposable,’ two henchmen break free from the criminal underworld and rewrite the rules as they abandon their ruthless boss and dodge the elite assassin on their trail,” the logline of the film reads.

This marks as second collaboration between Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell as they previously shared the screen in 2023’s blockbuster hit film, Barbie.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion makes romance red carpet official with Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion makes romance red carpet official with Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion steps out with beau Klay Thompson to attend her Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

'Freakier Friday' Australian premiere red carpet to feature star-studded cast
'Freakier Friday' Australian premiere red carpet to feature star-studded cast
Disney's 2003 film 'Freaky Friday' sequel 'Freakier Friday' to hit theatres after 22 years

Real reason Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna's friendship turned sour
Real reason Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna's friendship turned sour
A Gwyneth Paltrow's biography by Amy Odell sheds light on the moment things went down for the A-listers

Blake Lively faces setback as Judge dismisses key claim in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively faces setback as Judge dismisses key claim in Justin Baldoni case
The Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni case has receive a key update just a day before the 'Green Lantern' actress deposition

Millie Bobby Brown takes on new role as 'Stranger Things 5' teaser drops
Millie Bobby Brown takes on new role as 'Stranger Things 5' teaser drops
Netflix 'Stranger Things' has dropped the trailer for season five as Millie Bobby Brown shares new ventures

Kylie Jenner, mini-me Stormi team up for first GRWM video in Greece: Watch
Kylie Jenner, mini-me Stormi team up for first GRWM video in Greece: Watch
'The Kardashians' star delighted her fans by offering a sneak peek into her bond with the daughter Stormi

Tomorrowland festival issues first statement after fire engulfs mainstage
Tomorrowland festival issues first statement after fire engulfs mainstage
The 2025 Tomorrowland festival in Belgium faces major setback as fire envelopes mainstage 48 hours before the event

Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
'Saturday Night Live' alum is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewit