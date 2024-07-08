World

Russian missile attack kills 31 in Ukraine, hits children's hospital in Kyiv

The strikes in Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s birthplace, killed 10 people and injured 47

  • July 08, 2024
Russian missile attack kills 31 in Ukraine, hits children's hospital in Kyiv

A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed at least 31 people and injured 154 on Monday, July 8.

As per AP News, the attack impacted five cities, including Kyiv, where a large children’s hospital was struck as emergency crews searched the rubble for victims at the hospital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that more than 40 missiles targeted apartment buildings and public infrastructure, with Ukraine’s air force intercepting 30 of them.

The strikes in Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s birthplace, killed 10 people and injured 47.

Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of global awareness of Russia’s actions on social media, noting, "It is very important that the world should not be silent about it now and that everyone should see what Russia is and what it is doing."

In Kyiv, at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, rescuers searched for victims in the rubble as Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported 16 injuries, including seven children

The attack forced the hospital’s evacuation and temporary closure while Mothers carried their children to safety, and volunteers helped clear debris.

Ukraine’s Security Service found wreckage from a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile at the site and opened war crime charges.

Czech President Petr Pavel condemned the attack as "inexcusable" and emphasised Russia as a major threat at the upcoming NATO summit.

Meanwhile, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, called the strike on children "unconscionable."

While, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the strikes targeted Ukrainian defence plants and military air bases, denying civilian targets. 

In Kyiv, seven of the city’s 10 districts experienced heavy bombardment as the powerful blasts caused widespread damage.

Four people were killed at a private medical center, and a three-story residential building was destroyed in the Shevchenkivskyi district. 

Meanwhile, the attack also damaged three electricity substations in Kyiv.

Additionally, western leaders, who support Ukraine, will meet in Washington for a three-day NATO summit to discuss further support for Kyiv.

