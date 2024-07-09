June 2024 sets record as 'hottest' month ever

Last month was the hottest June on record, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
This continues a 13-month streak of unprecedented temperatures, making 2024 likely to become the hottest year recorded.
C3S's latest data reveals that every month since June 2023 has been the warmest for its respective month since records began, as per Reuters.
Scientists attribute this trend to human-caused climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon, which have collectively pushed global temperatures to new highs.
Zeke Hausfather from Berkeley Earth estimates a 95% chance that 2024 will surpass 2023 as the warmest year since records began in the mid-1800s.
The extreme heat has had severe impacts worldwide, causing over 1,000 deaths during the haj pilgrimage and heat-related fatalities in New Delhi and Greece.
Meanwhile, Friederike Otto from Imperial College London highlighted the need to reduce fossil fuel consumption to combat climate change.
C3S confirmed June 2024 as the hottest June since the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, with global average temperatures 1.64 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average over the past year.
Greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels remain the main driver of this trend.