Zelensky criticises Modi’s meeting with Putin: ‘Blow to peace efforts’

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed ‘huge disappointment’ over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Russian President Valdimir Putin.
According to CNN, the Russian President met the Indian Prime Minister on Monday, July 8, the day when its missile struck into a children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, killing at least 38 people and injuring over 190 others.
Modi, who was elected Prime Minister of India for the record third consecutive term, is visiting Russia for the first time since Moscow invaded Ukraine.
The two leaders hugged, talked over tea, rode an electric vehicle, and also watched a horse show during the meeting.
However, the Ukrainian head of state said that Modi’s meeting with Putin has blown the ‘peace efforts.’
Zelensky wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day.”
Meanwhile, Modi did not say anything about the Russian attack on a hospital in Ukraine while speaking to Indians in Moscow on Tuesday, July 9. He praised the relationship between the two countries, saying, “No matter if the temperatures in Russia are in the minus, Russia-India friendship has always been in the plus. This is a relationship built on a foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect.”
For the unversed, Modi is on a two-day visit to Russia, his first in nearly two and a half years.