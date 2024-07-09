WhatsApp enhances group messaging safety with new feature

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to enhance the safety of its group messaging.
The Meta-owned platform will now display contextual information to users when they are added to a group by an unknown user.
This feature aims to provide users with relevant details about the group, along with a quick way to exit if desired.
WhatsApp already offers settings to prevent strangers from adding users to groups.
This feature includes a card displayed in the chat window, revealing details such as the name of the WhatsApp user who added them, a notification indicating they were added by a non-contact, and the name of the group's creator.
The card also includes options for users to report problematic content or exit the group if they choose not to participate.
In 2019, WhatsApp added a setting under Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups allowing users to prevent strangers from adding them to groups.
Instead, users receive an invite to join groups, which they can accept or decline within three days.
This invite appears as a direct message, and users are only added to the group if they tap the Join Group button.