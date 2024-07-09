Sci-Tech

WhatsApp enhances group messaging safety with new feature

WhatsApp will now display contextual information to users when they are added to a group by an unknown user

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
WhatsApp enhances group messaging safety with new feature
WhatsApp enhances group messaging safety with new feature

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to enhance the safety of its group messaging.

The Meta-owned platform will now display contextual information to users when they are added to a group by an unknown user.

This feature aims to provide users with relevant details about the group, along with a quick way to exit if desired.

WhatsApp already offers settings to prevent strangers from adding users to groups.

This feature includes a card displayed in the chat window, revealing details such as the name of the WhatsApp user who added them, a notification indicating they were added by a non-contact, and the name of the group's creator.

The card also includes options for users to report problematic content or exit the group if they choose not to participate.

In 2019, WhatsApp added a setting under Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups allowing users to prevent strangers from adding them to groups.

Instead, users receive an invite to join groups, which they can accept or decline within three days.

This invite appears as a direct message, and users are only added to the group if they tap the Join Group button.

Rihanna’s son RZA stars in Fenty photoshoot with ‘dad’ A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s son RZA stars in Fenty photoshoot with ‘dad’ A$AP Rocky
WhatsApp enhances group messaging safety with new feature

WhatsApp enhances group messaging safety with new feature
AI offers new hope in breast cancer fight

AI offers new hope in breast cancer fight
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever

Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever

Sci-Tech News

Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
YouTube Music testing new AI-powered ‘custom radio’ feature
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
NASA discovers asteroid with 'Moon' during recent Earth flybys
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Google Chrome enhances 'Listen to this Page' with background playback option
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Scientists confirm Earth's core slows down 'dramatically': Details
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Google Photos reaches 10 billion downloads on Play Store
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Google Photos updates app with 'easier access' to Locked Folder
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Meta's Threads hits 175 million monthly active users in first year
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Elon Musk responds to young customers’ Tesla screen complaints
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Xbox Live back online after major outrage affects thousands
Iran reports 63 new cases of dengue fever
Google tests new 'Incognito mode' shortcut in search app