Top 10 least populated countries in world: Find out

Population is one of the biggest global issues that the world is currently facing, and it is projected that it will continue to rise at a steady speed.
As per the United Nations, it is estimated that the world population will increase by 9.7 billion by 2050, and by mid-2028, it will reach nearly 10.4 billion, Indian Express reported.
Overpopulation is one of the biggest issues in numerous countries, particularly in the South Asian region. But there are also countries that have completely different issues.
India is the most populated country in the world, with an estimated population of 1.44 billion. Meanwhile, Vatican City holds the title of the least populated country in the world, with a population of only 764.
10 least Populated Countries in the World
Here is the list of the least-populated countries according to the World Population Review.
1. Vatican City - 764
2. Tokelau - 1,915
3. Niue - 1,935
4. Falkland Islands - 3,803
5. Montserrat - 4,372
6. Saint Pierre and Miquelon - 5,815
7. Saint Barthelemy - 11,019
8. Wallis and Futuna - 11,439
9. Tuvalu - 11,478
10. Nauru - 12,884