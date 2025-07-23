Instagram brings new protection features for teens and children

Meta has launched additional protections for Instagram accounts run by adults that mainly feature children.

The change particularly targets accounts managed by parents representing children, including kidinfluencers and more.

On Wednesday, the Meta-owned platform revealed that these accounts will automatically be placed into the app’s strictest message settings to prevent unwanted messages.

It will include the platform’s “Hidden Words” enabled to filter offensive comments.

These significant updates are part of the company’s recent efforts to prevent harm to youth and minimise abuse on its platforms.

With this update, teens will be able to see block/report options, safety measures, and more at the top of the latest chats.

The update follows increasing concerns regarding child exploitation and mental health risks associated with social media.

In a wider crackdown, Meta stated that it has removed up to 135,000 Instagram accounts for posting sexualized comments, including 500,000 linked accounts across social media.

In addition, Meta has launched a combined “block and report” to streamline reporting of harmful accounts.

Meta further revealed that these features are having a significant impact.

In June 2025, teens blocked accounts one million times and also reported another million after receiving in-app safety features.

