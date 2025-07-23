iOS 26 beta 4 launches with Liquid Glass update and AI news summaries

In a significant development, Apple has introduced the iOS 26 Beta 4 update with a range of enhancements over the previous iteration.

Initially, it was only accessible to developers and beta testers.

On Tuesday, Apple announced Liquid Glass, the company’s latest user interface (UI) design, featuring glass-like elements, as it has again been dialed back.

iOS 26 Beta 4 update

The Cupertino-based tech giant showed Liquid Glass as the latest design language for its operating systems (OS) at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which was aimed at bringing back the UI of its devices with the Vision Pro headset.

With this significant launch, the company has re-enabled notification summaries for news and entertainment months following its shutdown earlier this year.

The launch also includes a few minor tweaks, such as the Camera app icon and updated Call Screening options.

It is pertinent to mention that the OS is similar to the second beta update, but with one significant addition.

Scrolling via notifications in the Notification Centre has now become simpler as the background automatically becomes darker, offering improved readability.

The Liquid Glass interface continues to evolve with the launch of new iterations. While beta 3 had dialed back transparency, beta 4 brings back multiple apps such as Weather, Apple Music, App Store. 

