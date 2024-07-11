England's triumph talks take centre stage as Keir Starmer meets Joe Biden

The UK Prime Minister, Sir Kier Starmer, said that relationship with the US is ‘stronger than ever’ as he meets Joe Biden on Wednesday, July 10.
As per Reuters, facing the reporter in the White House, Starmer told the US president, “The special relationship is so important. It was forged in difficult circumstances, endured for so long, and is stronger now than ever."
He further added, "I'm very pleased to be able to come so early in government to recommit to NATO, to recommit to the special relationship, and to discuss these affairs with you."
Moreover, during the first ever one-on-one meeting between the UK PM and US president, England’s win against the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals took centre stage.
Starmer suggested during the meeting that ‘England might win Euro 2024, while Bide calls the English team’s victory over the Netherlands ‘good news indeed.’
Biden also jokingly gives credit for the team’s victory to Satrmer, saying, “It's all because of the prime minister.”
The UK prime minister also said, “I began to watch the game with the Netherlands prime minister, but we left at 1-1,” to which Biden laughed and asked, “And you guys are still talking to one another?" “We have not seen each other since,” replied Starmer.
Additionally, Starmer will also attend the final on Monday, July 15, at the Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany.