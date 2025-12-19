James Van Der Beek shares his health update after skipping iconic TV reunion  

James Van Der Beek broke his silence over his personal health update months after skipping Dawson’s Creek’s reunion.
The popular American actor, who announced his stage three cancer diagnosis last year, did not attend his popular show’s premiere in September this year due to his painful medical condition.
Now, James sat down for an in-depth interview with Today to address his ongoing cancer battle and fans' concerns, who reportedly were worried since his absence in September.
"I’d lost so much weight because of the stomach virus, yeah. No, it was not cancer-related. Although with cancer everything’s like, ‘Why don’t we super-size that stomach virus?" the 48-year-old American actor added.
He continued, "It’s been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It’s required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn’t know I was this strong. But I feel good."
This update came after he skipped the premiere of Dawson’s Creek and dropped a video message to inform his castmates about his absence.
At the time, James Van Der Beek was forced to drop out at the last minute due to a stomach bug and sent in a pre-recorded video message.