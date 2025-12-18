World
Pope Leo appoints Bishop Ronald Hicks to lead New York Archdiocese

Pope Leo appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks, a relatively unknown cleric from Illinois, to replace Cardinal Timothy Dolan as leader of the Catholic Church in New York.

The move marks a significant change in the country’s second-largest archdiocese, which has about 2.8 million members.

As per multiple reports, Dolan, who has led the archdiocese since 2009 and was formerly president of the US Catholic bishops' conference, had submitted his resignation at age 75 as required by Church law, though bishops often continue serving until the mandatory retirement age of 80.

"Hicks represents not just a new chapter for New York but for the American church as a whole," said David Gibson, a US Church expert.

“I have been deeply blessed to serve the people of the Diocese of Joliet. I will carry the faith, generosity, and the spirit of this diocese with me as I begin this new chapter of ministry," Hicks, 58, said in a statement posted online Thursday.

Archdiocese of New York is a large and powerful institution, covering Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island and seven nearby counties, with 296 parishes and many Catholic schools and hospitals.

Hicks will officially take over as leader of the New York archdiocese on February 6.

Until then, Cardinal Dolan will continue to serve as the interim leader.

