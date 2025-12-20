Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Mawra Hocane gives sweet shoutout to her young 'Jama Taqseem' co-star

The 'Jama Taqseem' star pays heartfelt tribute to his senior actors on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Mawra Hocane has recently become a great inspiration for her young Jama Taqseem co-star, Syed Shoaib. 

The aspiring Pakistani actor turned to his official Instagram account on Thursday, December 18, to pay a heartfelt tribute to his senior actors, including Hocane, Talha Chahour, Beo Rana Zafar, and others.

"My first drama, long journey ahead, but I finally got the start I needed. Thank you to the best director ever @im.alihassan, I couldn’t have asked for a better director to start my career with," Shoaib added.

He continued, "And to start with such a stellar cast, I'm truly grateful for this."

After the launch of the last episode, Mawra rushed to Shoaib’s comments section to express his joy, stating, "You were amazing & most importantly you’re so well mannered and polite… May Allah pave the easiest path to success for you, InshaAllah."

This update follows the success of the new Pakistani television series, Jama Taaqseem, which won hearts with its meaningful ending.

The 30-episode drama focused on family dynamics, showing how the joint family system should be practiced in households to tackle negativity within them.  

