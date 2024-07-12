World

Joe Biden vows to ‘keep moving’ in general election race

Democrat candidate for the presidency defended his fitness in a press conference

  • by Web Desk
  • July 12, 2024


The US President Joe Biden clarified everyone that he will not step back from the race of 2024 general election in the press conference on Thursday, July 11.

According to NBC News, the 81-year-old believed that he was the best candidate to beat Donald Trump in the presidential election. He told the press, “I think I’m the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once, and I will beat him again. I’m not in this for my legacy. I’m in this to complete the job I started.”

Biden vowed, “I'm determined on running, but I think it's important that I realise allay fears by seeing. Let them see me out there. Let them see me out.”

During the solo press conference, Biden also responded to the question about his mental fitness and said that he has taken 'significant and intense neurological exams’ and would take another if his doctors recommend it. He added, “They (the doctors) say I’m in good shape.”

