World

Top 20 pictures of 2025: From toppled smiling Buddha to robots

Times reveals top 100 photos of the year, historic moments captured by photojournalists

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Times reveals top 100 photos of the year, historic moments captured by photojournalists
Times reveals top 100 photos of the year, historic moments captured by photojournalists

TIMES has finally unveiled the best 100 photographs of the 2025 years, highlighting some of the historic moments captured by photojournalists.

As per TIMES, the Top 100 Photographs of 2025 include images that capture not only a year, but also "the faint but discernable shadow cast" by a less human future.

The moments photojournalists document tend to be most visible on faces included the runner's terror as opponent closes in, a smiling Buddha toppled in a quake. Robots (in a footrace, at a bedside) serve as comic relief partly because they have no faces.

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, the tail section of an Air India flight juts from a building like a paper airplane that sailed in and stuck. 

Here are top 20 best pictures of 2025:

Carlos Barria /Reuters
Carlos Barria /Reuters

Academy Awards host Conan O'Brien lies on the red carpet during its rollout for the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26.

Marco Restivo, AFP/Getty Images
Marco Restivo, AFP/Getty Images

Lava flows from Mount Etna on August 28. On June 2, the mountain erupted with a pyroclastic blast a hot, ground-hugging cloud of ash and gas. 

AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images

Displaced Palestinians, carrying their belongings in plastic bags and flour sacks, walked toward Gaza City after crossing the Netzarim corridor from the southern Gaza Strip on January 27, 2025 after Israel reopened access to the territory's north.

PI/ZUMA/Reuters
PI/ZUMA/Reuters 

Carlos Alcaraz stretches to hit a forehand during the US Open finals in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens on September 07, that he won after beating Jannik Sinner.

 
Carol Guzy
Carol Guzy

A woman with her child wept outside a federal building in New York City after her husband was detained by ICE agents on August 20, a security guard was moved to tears as well.

 
Samir Hussein—WireImage/Getty Images
Samir Hussein—WireImage/Getty Images

Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis watches flypast in London on May 5 on the Buckingham Palace balcony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

 
Andrew Medichini, AP
Andrew Medichini, AP

Thousands of mourners line up to pay their last respect to Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on April 25, following his death on April 21 stroke, which led to a coma and heart failure.

Ting Shen—The New York Times/Redux
 Ting Shen—The New York Times/Redux

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old resident of Dallas, celebrates his historic win at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, held at National Harbor in Maryland, on May 29.

Michael Swensen—Getty Images
Michael Swensen—Getty Images

Lesly Karen Cornett, who took shelter with her husband took shelter in their bathtub, surveys the debris of her house the day after a tornado struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hill outside of London, on May 18.

   
Saher Alghorra—The New York Times/Redux
Saher Alghorra—The New York Times/Redux

A group of Palestinian prisoners who were freed by Israeli authorities arrive at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, situated in southern Gaza, on October 13.

Alex Kent, The New York Times/Redux
Alex Kent, The New York Times/Redux

Columbia University alumni Jess Pearce was arrested during a protest of Columbia University outside the campus during their graduation ceremony in New York City, on May 21.

 
Stringer/Reuters
Stringer/Reuters

A damaged Buddhist statue lies on the rubble inside a pagoda that was severely affected by a powerful earthquake that struck Mandalay, Myanmar, on April 3.

 
Moises Saman for TIME
Moises Saman for TIME

A woman cooks in the shadows of a former orphanage while children move through adjoining rooms, now converted into living quarters for families displaced from Khartoum. The abandoned compound on the outskirts of Al Junaynah shelters dozens who fled Sudan’s civil war.

Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times/Redux
Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times/Redux

World’s richest person Elon Musk watches US President Donald Trump as he speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, March 21. At that time Tesla boss was leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGRE).

  
Lintao Zhang, Getty Images
Lintao Zhang, Getty Images

The picture taken on the third day of the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games as humanoid robots engaged in a thrilling competition, competing for the top spot in the 100m finals on August 17.

Ethan Swope—AP
 Ethan Swope—AP

A firefighter engaged in an intense battle against the raging Palisades Fire, sweeping through the picturesque Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 7.

 
Paul Ratje, Reuters
Paul Ratje, Reuters

A drone image of detainees forming the letters SOS with their bodies in the courtyard at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility, where Venezuelans on US Supreme Court ruling are held, in Anson, Texas, on April 28.

Jordan Strauss—Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss—Invision/AP

Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldana, and Kieran Culkin pose with their Oscars awards in the press room at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.

 
Claudia Greco—Reuters
Claudia Greco—Reuters

Danielle Scott of Australia takes to the slopes for a warm-up session ahead of the Women's Aerials Freestyle Skiing event at the FIS Freestyle World Championships, in St Moritz, Switzerland, on March 30.

Adnan Abidi—Reuters
Adnan Abidi—Reuters

A person walks past debris after an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India on June 12. The crash killed 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew on board and 19 people on the ground.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects

Thunderbird F-16 crashes in California after pilot safely ejects
Air Force pilot in stable condition after F-16 fighter jet crashes in California desert, about 180 miles northeast of LA

Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats

Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats
Little St James was purchased by Jeffrey Epstein in 1998 and had allegedly seen multiple cases of trafficking and abuse

Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'

Trump to pardon Democratic Rep Henry Cuellar: 'Your nightmare is finally over'
President Donald Trump announced he would pardon a Texas congressman, who was indicted on bribery charges

Staff shocked as drunk raccoon found passed out on Virginia liquor store floor

Staff shocked as drunk raccoon found passed out on Virginia liquor store floor
A raccoon found itself with unlimited booze and took advantage of it before passing out on a bathroom floor

China investigates factory making controversial 'childlike' sex dolls

China investigates factory making controversial 'childlike' sex dolls
Many e-commerce platforms in recent months have come under fire for the selling of sex dolls with 'childlike' features

Thailand scraps decades-long alcohol ban in dramatic push for tourism

Thailand scraps decades-long alcohol ban in dramatic push for tourism
One of Southeast Asia's biggest economies is removing a major alcohol ban to boost tourism

Trump struggles to stay awake, dozes off multiple times during cabinet meeting

Trump struggles to stay awake, dozes off multiple times during cabinet meeting
US President Trump claims he was ‘sharper than I was 25 years ago’ after health concerns

US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries

US halts citizenship ceremonies for migrants from 19 countries
Trump administration to expand travel ban to 30 countries amid national security concerns

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election

Republican Matt Van Epps wins closely watched Tennessee special election
Tennessee House seat remains Republican after Trump’s pick Matt Van Epps beats Aftyn Behn

Fabergé egg sets new record with $30.2 million sale at London auction

Fabergé egg sets new record with $30.2 million sale at London auction
Jewel-studded Fabergé egg created for Russia's Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna hits auction

US could see more travel bans following Kristi Noem proposal

US could see more travel bans following Kristi Noem proposal
Kristi Noem has advocated for a new travel ban on visitors from an unspecified number of countries

UK delays Chinese super embassy ruling again amid security tensions

UK delays Chinese super embassy ruling again amid security tensions
The UK government has again delayed its decision over whether to approve a Chinese super embassy in London