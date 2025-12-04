Unseen images of Jeffrey Epstein's island released by House Democrats

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released never-before-seen images of Jeffrey Epstein's controversial island.
In the photographs and videos unveiled on Wednesday, December 3, several bedrooms in the US Virgin Islands home could be seen with disturbing masks on walls and a phone with names written on speed-dial buttons.
In a statement, the committee's Democratic leader, Robert Garcia, said they collectively form a "disturbing look" into Epstein's world and are being released to "ensure public transparency".
On November 19, President Donald Trump signed a bill that ordered the release of government files on the late convicted sex offender, a significant turning point in the disgraced financier's case.
The photos taken in 2020 also show a dental chair in a room, while in another there's a black chalkboard featuring words including "truth", "power" and "deception".
Little St James was one of two islands in the Virgin Islands owned by Epstein.
In 2022, the attorney general of the US territory reached a settlement of over $105 million after local authorities alleged that "dozens of young women and children" were trafficked, raped and assaulted on the two islands.
Other images show personal items around the house, such as a large selection of shampoos and conditioners and various art items, including statues and paintings.
The photos released on Wednesday, December 3, seem to have been taken in 2020, according to the metadata, after the death of Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, so the house appears to have been packed away, with furniture stacked up and artwork removed from walls.