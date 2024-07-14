World

Trump Rally Shooting: Witness reports spotting shooter with rifle

Trump rally shooter killed, while one attendee died and two injured

  • July 14, 2024
Former US President Donald Trump got injured in an ‘assassination attempt’ on Sunday, July 14, during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The 78-year-old politician confirmed on social media that he was attacked during his campaign rally, and the bullet hit in the ‘upper part of his ear.’

FBI ‘Close’ to identify shooter

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Pittsburgh field office’s special agent, Kevin Rojek in a news conference called the attack on Trump an ‘assassination attempt.’ He also said that they have ‘tentatively identified one shooter’ but not his motive.

The authorities also informed the press that they are trying to identify the shooter by ‘doing biometric confirmations,’ reported CNN.

Eye Witness Describes Trump Rally Shooting Incident

One of the witnesses at the rally told BBC, “We noticed the guy crawling, bear crawling, up the roof of the building beside us, 50 feet away from us. We’re standing there, and we’re pointing at the guy crawling up the roof. … We can clearly see him with a rifle.”


He further added, “I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage?’ I’m standing there pointing at him for two, three minutes. The Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn. I’m pointing at that roof, just standing there like this, and next thing you know, five shots ring out.”

World News

World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump
Trump rally shooter identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks
Donald Trump issues first statement after gun shot incident
Joe Biden reaches out to Trump following rally shooting
Donald Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally
Iran's president-elect aims to improve relations with Europe
Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 71 Palestinians in designated humanitarian area
School building collapse in Nigeria kills 21, injures 30
Meta lifts restrictions on Donald Trump’s social media accounts
ICJ to deliver opinion on legal implications of Israel's occupation of Palestine
K.P. Sharma Oli set to lead new 'coalition government' in Nepal
Joe Biden vows to ‘keep moving’ in general election race