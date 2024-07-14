World leader condemns shooting attack on Donald Trump

Global leaders have condemned the 'assassination attempt' and extended their prayers for the former US President and Republican candidate in the upcoming elections, Donald Trump.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
The UN chief spokesperson said, “The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns this act of political violence. He sends his best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery."
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
The UK Primer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally, and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies, and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Trudeau condemned the attack, saying, “I'm sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated - political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans."
French President Emmanuel Macron
The French President asserted, “My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Modi, in a post on X, wrote, “Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured, and the American people."