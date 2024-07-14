Melania Trump condemns attempted assassination of Donald Trump

World

  • July 14, 2024
Former First Lady Melania Trump called the gunman who opened fire at a Donald Trump rally a "monster," condemning the assassination attempt in which the Republican presidential candidate was injured.

Melania Trump said in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion -- his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration."

She went on to share, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change."

Melania Trump expressed gratitude to the Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their lives to protect her husband.

Donald Trump reported that he was hit in the ear when a shooter targeted his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The shooter and a bystander were killed, while two spectators were critically injured.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump offered her "sincerest sympathy" to the families of the victims, saying, "Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me."

Melania has remained largely uninvolved in her husband's 2024 presidential campaign.

Additionally, she has been noticeably absent from his numerous court proceedings in recent months.

