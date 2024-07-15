Patrick Mahomes makes pizza with pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes had put their chef hats on to indulge in some pizza making this weekend.
And not only this, the two got extra involved in family time for teaching their young daughter, Sterling Skye, the art of cooking side by side.
On Saturday, July 13, Brittany Mahomes uploaded a boomerang video of this sweet little instance on her Instagram profile.
In the footage, her 3-year-old could be seen setting a raw dough up with some favorite toppings.
She was layering the traditional Italian dish with tomato sauce and loads of cheese using a spoon, and all of it was done very neatly going by children’s messy standards!
There were bowls of sausages and other ingredients placed on the table for Sterling Skye’s convenience.
Patrick Mahomes’ son, Lavon Mahomes III, looked on to his elder sister from the other corner of the counter top, possibly breathing in some inspiration or thinking of a naughty plan.
The little guy was covering his mouth with hands, seemingly eating something.
“Fam pizza making,” Brittany Mahomes wrote, summing up the moment in just three words.