Chris Klieman to step down as Kansas State head coach in surprising move

  By Hania Jamil
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is planning to retire after seven seasons with the Wildcats.

On Wednesday, December 3, a source familiar with the decision process also confirmed to The Athletic that Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein, a former star quarterback for the Wildcats, is being considered the top target to replace Klieman.

The 58-year-old went 54-34 at Kansas State with six bowl appearances and a Big 12 championship in 2022. 

Moreover, the Wildcats were ranked No. 17 in the preseason Associated Press poll but stumbled to a 1-3 start with a narrow win against North Dakota and losses to Iowa State, Army and Arizona.

Klieman fought back tears in his postgame news conference after the Wildcats rushed for 472 yards but lost 51-47 at Utah to fall to 5-6.

At the time, Klieman shared, "I've heard that I've cashed it in, I've heard the players have cashed it in, we need to get new leadership here, we need to get new players, new coaches." He added, "I'm tired of it. I gotta be honest with you, I'm tired of it."

"I've given my friggin' life to this place for seven years. I've given everything for seven years, and I think I deserve a little bit of respect. I'm frustrated like everybody else is, but I love those kids, and I'll go friggin' battle with those kids any day."

Kansas State beat Colorado 24-14 Saturday to earn a bowl bid at 6-6, a disappointing finish after the Wildcats won at least nine games in the three previous seasons.

Chris Klieman is No. 2 in career coaching victories at Kansas State, behind Bill Snyder, the legendary coach he replaced in 2019.

Snyder was 79 when he retired after a second stint as Kansas State's head coach, while Klieman is nearly two decades younger.

