UEFA president confirms Germany as host country for Women's Euro 2029

Germany is set to host the 2029 UEFA Women's European Championship, UEFA announced in a special ceremony on Wednesday.
The governing body's president, Aleksander Ceferin, said Germany secured the hosting position with a low margin against Poland and a joint bid from Denmark and Sweden.
Ceferin, who was speaking at a meeting of UEFA's executive committee in Nyon, Switzerland, said it was "heartbreaking" that any of the three bids should lose, before he pulled Germany's name out of the envelope.
The summer tournament will feature 16 national teams and be played across eight venues in Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hanover, Leipzig, Munich and Wolfsburg.
Portugal and Italy also submitted docs to host the tournament but withdrew to focus on bids to co-host the 2032 men's Euro and the 2030 men's World Cup.
Germany received 15 votes from UEFA committee members, with Denmark and Sweden receiving two and Poland getting none.
The 2029 finals will mark the third time that eight-time winners Germany have hosted the event and the first time since 2001, when they became the first nation to win the trophy three times consecutively.
Moreover, Switzerland hosted Euro 2025, with England beating Spain on penalties in the final following a tense 1-1 draw to retain their trophy.
England are therefore targeting a hat-trick of Euros titles in 2029, with Germany the only team to have ever triumphed at more than two consecutive editions of the tournament.