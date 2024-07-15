Wiz Khalifa faces legal trouble in Romania over drug charges

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Wiz Khalifa was charged with illegal drug possession on Sunday.

The American rapper reportedly used marijuana during his performance at the Beach Please! Festival.

As reported by French news agency Agence France Presse (AFP), Wiz was performing at the festival in Costinesti, Romania, where police seemingly found cannabis in his possession.

Under Romanian law, cannabis is considered a "risk drug". The See You Again hitmaker can face up to 10 years in prison if he gets convicted.

The Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors organization DIICOT told the media outlet that Wiz was smoking the drug onstage during his performance.

"During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (onstage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette," DIICOT said in its statement.

A source revealed that he was arrested with several other people for questioning. The singer was charged but released soon after.

In the viral clip, Wiz can be seen being led out from the festival by a group of Romanian police officers.

