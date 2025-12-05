Entertainment

'Iron Lung': Markiplier's self-financed horror movie secures release date

YouTube star Markiplier's horror project, 'Iron Lung, breaks world record with most blood ever filmed

  • By Hania Jamil
'Iron Lung': Markiplier's self-financed horror movie secures release date

YouTube star Markiplier's feature-film directorial debut, Iron Lung, is set to be released in theatres after more than two years in the works.

The popular creator, whose real name is Mark Fischbach, financed, produced, directed, wrote, edited and starred in the horror sci-fi, which is set to open in theatres on January 30.

Based on the 2022 indie horror game of the same name by David Szymanski, the movie is aiming to be in 50-100 independent theatres in the opening weekend and is being self-distributed by Markiplier.

As of now, the YouTuber has not revealed any plans for Iron Lung's streaming options. The film co-stars Troy Baker, Caroline Rose Kaplan and Elsie Lovelock.

Talking to Variety, Markiplier said, "They said it shouldn't be done. Not that it couldn't be done; people have made movies before, just that it would be 'woefully unwise' to tackle writing, directing, acting and editing a movie myself."

"My bathroom might be a render farm now but I can't wait for people to see the blood, sweat, blood, tears, blood and blood that went into this movie from everyone involved," he added.

Markiplier has over 73 million followers across digital platforms, including more than 37 million subscribers on YouTube.

