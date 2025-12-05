Entertainment

Margot Robbie steps in as Jacob Elordi faces 'Wuthering Heights' backlash

Margot Robbie leaps to Jacob Elordi’s defense amid explosive 'Wuthering Heights' backlash

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Margot Robbie steps in as Jacob Elordi faces Wuthering Heights backlash
Margot Robbie steps in as Jacob Elordi faces 'Wuthering Heights' backlash

Margot Robbie has broken silence on the casting controversy surrounding her Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.

The movie adaption of Emily Brontë's classic 1847 novel follows the turbulent love story of Heathcliff (Jacob) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot).

After the teaser of the most-anticipated film was released, Wuthering Heights fandom raised eyebrows since Heathcliff was depicted as a person of colour in the book.

During a chat with British Vogue, she said, “I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff. I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy. It’s a character that has this lineage of other great actors who’ve played him, from Laurence Olivier to Richard Burton and Ralph Fiennes to Tom Hardy. To be a part of that is special.”

Margot praised the co-star, “He’s incredible and I believe in him so much. I honestly think he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis,” adding , “I get it [because] there’s nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie.”

She also compared her blockbuster hit film, Barbie, with Wuthering Heights.

The Suicide Squad star shared, “Everyone was like, ‘Well, [Barbie] did well because of course it was going to.’ And I’m like… ‘This was not the conversation at the time’. I try to remind myself of that with Wuthering too.”

Her upcoming film, Wuthering Heights, is set to release on February 13, 2026.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk for Netflix's thriller 'Tygo'

BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk for Netflix's thriller 'Tygo'
Netflix is expanding its 'Extraction' universe with a South Korean action chapter, headlined by Don Lee

Noah Schnapp reveals iconic franchise actor he gets confused for

Noah Schnapp reveals iconic franchise actor he gets confused for
'Stranger Things' star has opened up about hilarious fan encounters during his recent interview

Miley Cyrus shares hilarious reason she got engaged to Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus shares hilarious reason she got engaged to Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus confirmed her engagement to Maxx Morando on Tuesday

Dakota Johnson forms sweet bond with Aishwarya Rai at Red Sea Film Fest 2025

Dakota Johnson forms sweet bond with Aishwarya Rai at Red Sea Film Fest 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dakota Johnson’s sweet red carpet moment at the 2025 Red Sea Film Festival sparks buzz

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'DDLJ' with iconic tribute

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'DDLJ' with iconic tribute
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starred together in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in 1995

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip
Katy Perry makes first joint political appearance with boyfriend Justin Trudeau in Tokyo, Japan

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update
Timothée Chalamet makes surprising revelation after Kylie Jenner underwent stem cell surgery

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an intimate ceremony California, on September 27, 2025

Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement

Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement
The ‘Flowers’ crooner makes a shocking confession during her appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Justin Baldoni blasts Blake Lively, compares her tactics to Taylor Swift

Justin Baldoni blasts Blake Lively, compares her tactics to Taylor Swift
Justin Baldoni called out Blake Lively for playing the victim on the set of 'It Ends With Us'

Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas

Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas
Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas first met in 2016 at the BBC show set Woman's Hour

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, ‘Mortal Kombat’ star who played Shang Tsung, dies at 75

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, ‘Mortal Kombat’ star who played Shang Tsung, dies at 75
The ‘Last Emperor’ and ‘Man in the High Castle’ actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa breathes his last in Santa Barbara, California