Margot Robbie steps in as Jacob Elordi faces 'Wuthering Heights' backlash

Margot Robbie has broken silence on the casting controversy surrounding her Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi.
The movie adaption of Emily Brontë's classic 1847 novel follows the turbulent love story of Heathcliff (Jacob) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot).
After the teaser of the most-anticipated film was released, Wuthering Heights fandom raised eyebrows since Heathcliff was depicted as a person of colour in the book.
During a chat with British Vogue, she said, “I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff. I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy. It’s a character that has this lineage of other great actors who’ve played him, from Laurence Olivier to Richard Burton and Ralph Fiennes to Tom Hardy. To be a part of that is special.”
Margot praised the co-star, “He’s incredible and I believe in him so much. I honestly think he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis,” adding , “I get it [because] there’s nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie.”
She also compared her blockbuster hit film, Barbie, with Wuthering Heights.
The Suicide Squad star shared, “Everyone was like, ‘Well, [Barbie] did well because of course it was going to.’ And I’m like… ‘This was not the conversation at the time’. I try to remind myself of that with Wuthering too.”
Her upcoming film, Wuthering Heights, is set to release on February 13, 2026.