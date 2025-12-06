Sydney Sweeney fires back with emotional statement after public backlash

Sydney Sweeney is speaking out after a controversial American Eagle jeans ad featuring her sparked backlash, telling fans she is “against hate” and never intended to offend anyone.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the Euphoria star opened up about the criticism for American Eagle’s July 23 campaign, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” which was accused of a racially charged pun on “genes” and of echoing Brooke Shields’ 1980 denim ad while appealing to the male gaze.
"I was honestly surprised by the reaction," Sweeney told the outlet.
The Christy starlet continued, "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true."
Sweeney noted that those who know her understand she aims to bring people together and opposes hate and division.
The Anyone But You star said, "In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."
Notably, American Eagle took to social media to clear the air in response to all the online discussion.
The brand wrote, "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."