Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber break silence on SKYLARK collaboration

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber teamed up for the music icon’s clothing brand pop-up SKYLARK.

On Thursday, December 4, the Peaches singer 31, posted a picture with his wife, 29, on Instagram Stories.

In the shared picture, Justin can be seen wearing a pink hoodie, white T-shirt, and baggy jeans, while Hailey rocks a brown military-style jacket, paired with a black baseball cap and sunglasses as they're sharing a sweet kiss.

In another post, the Canadian artist asked the Vogue model about the shade of gray she uses for Rhode.

She shared, "Well, when I started Rhode, the gray was a big part of our storytelling, and I really like sporty gray, so like heather gray, that really athletic feeling gray, and I wanted to incorporate that into my collection," said Hailey.

Hailey teased, the collection is "coming soon."

Justin also broke silence on their collaboration, "You heard it first. Hailey's got her own collection with SKYLARK. The tea is here!" 

For those unversed, Justin Bieber launched SKYLRK's first collection in July 2025, featuring accessories, shoes, and apparel priced between $40 and $200, as seen on the brand's website at the time.

