Entertainment

'Emily in Paris' star stays in custody for 18 days after arrest in Japan

'Emily in Paris' actor arrested in Japan over 'suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Emily in Paris star stays in custody for 18 days after arrest in Japan
'Emily in Paris' star stays in custody for 18 days after arrest in Japan

Emily in Paris star, Jeremy O. Harris, has been custody for 18 days after getting arrested in Japan last month.

As per Reuters, the Tony-nominated actor was arrested on November 16, on “suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs.”

The 36-year old playwriter was reportedly stopped at Naha Airport on Okinawa island. A customs officer allegedly found “0.78 grams of crystal containing the synthetic narcotic MDMA in his tote bag.”

On Thursday, December 4, the Japan customs officials filed a criminal accusation. Formal charging proceedings are about to start, and it's unclear if Jeremy has hired a lawyer in Japan.

As of now, Jeremy is being held in Tomigusuku city in southern Okinawa.

He starred as Grégory Elliot Duprée in season 2 and 4 of the Netflix series Emily in Paris. The American actor has also appeared in the Gossip Girl reboot and an episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

It is yet unknown if Jeremy will be featured in season five of the Netflix series.

The main cast of the series include Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, and Arnaud Binard.

To note, Emily in Paris season five is slated to premiere on December 18, 2025.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk for Netflix's thriller 'Tygo'

BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk for Netflix's thriller 'Tygo'
Netflix is expanding its 'Extraction' universe with a South Korean action chapter, headlined by Don Lee

Margot Robbie steps in as Jacob Elordi faces 'Wuthering Heights' backlash

Margot Robbie steps in as Jacob Elordi faces 'Wuthering Heights' backlash
Margot Robbie leaps to Jacob Elordi’s defense amid explosive 'Wuthering Heights' backlash

Noah Schnapp reveals iconic franchise actor he gets confused for

Noah Schnapp reveals iconic franchise actor he gets confused for
'Stranger Things' star has opened up about hilarious fan encounters during his recent interview

Miley Cyrus shares hilarious reason she got engaged to Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus shares hilarious reason she got engaged to Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus confirmed her engagement to Maxx Morando on Tuesday

Dakota Johnson forms sweet bond with Aishwarya Rai at Red Sea Film Fest 2025

Dakota Johnson forms sweet bond with Aishwarya Rai at Red Sea Film Fest 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dakota Johnson’s sweet red carpet moment at the 2025 Red Sea Film Festival sparks buzz

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'DDLJ' with iconic tribute

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'DDLJ' with iconic tribute
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starred together in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in 1995

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip
Katy Perry makes first joint political appearance with boyfriend Justin Trudeau in Tokyo, Japan

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update
Timothée Chalamet makes surprising revelation after Kylie Jenner underwent stem cell surgery

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an intimate ceremony California, on September 27, 2025

Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement

Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement
The ‘Flowers’ crooner makes a shocking confession during her appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Justin Baldoni blasts Blake Lively, compares her tactics to Taylor Swift

Justin Baldoni blasts Blake Lively, compares her tactics to Taylor Swift
Justin Baldoni called out Blake Lively for playing the victim on the set of 'It Ends With Us'

Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas

Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas
Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas first met in 2016 at the BBC show set Woman's Hour