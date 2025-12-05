'Emily in Paris' star stays in custody for 18 days after arrest in Japan

Emily in Paris star, Jeremy O. Harris, has been custody for 18 days after getting arrested in Japan last month.
As per Reuters, the Tony-nominated actor was arrested on November 16, on “suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs.”
The 36-year old playwriter was reportedly stopped at Naha Airport on Okinawa island. A customs officer allegedly found “0.78 grams of crystal containing the synthetic narcotic MDMA in his tote bag.”
On Thursday, December 4, the Japan customs officials filed a criminal accusation. Formal charging proceedings are about to start, and it's unclear if Jeremy has hired a lawyer in Japan.
As of now, Jeremy is being held in Tomigusuku city in southern Okinawa.
He starred as Grégory Elliot Duprée in season 2 and 4 of the Netflix series Emily in Paris. The American actor has also appeared in the Gossip Girl reboot and an episode of What We Do in the Shadows.
It is yet unknown if Jeremy will be featured in season five of the Netflix series.
The main cast of the series include Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, and Arnaud Binard.
To note, Emily in Paris season five is slated to premiere on December 18, 2025.