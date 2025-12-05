Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk for Netflix's thriller 'Tygo'

Netflix is expanding its 'Extraction' universe with a South Korean action chapter, headlined by Don Lee

  • By Hania Jamil
BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk for Netflix's thriller 'Tygo'

BLACKPINK's Lisa, South Korean action powerhouse Don Lee and Squid Game star Lee Jin-uk have joined hands to lead Netflix's thriller Tygo.

As reported by Variety, the project is an expansion of the streaming giant's Extraction franchise, bringing Korean cinema's charms to Netflix's most successful action property. 

The film is based on an original graphic novel created by Anthony and Joe Russo with Ande Parks, and the production will be led by Big Punch Pictures, AGBO and TGIM, with Nova Film Inc and B&C Group serving as co-producers.

Tygo's story follows Tygo (Don Lee), a former child soldier turned mercenary who launches a revenge mission through Korea's criminal underworld after an operation goes awry.

The film will be written by Cha Woo-jin and directed by Lee Sang-yong, who previously helmed The Roundup and The Roundup: No Way Out.

Lisa, who made her acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3, said, "I'm so honoured to be a part of this project and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such incredible actors. Being in an action movie has always been a dream of mine, so for my film debut to be such an exciting project feels very special."

Don Lee, who has also worked in Marvel's Eternals, noted, "I'm thrilled that this project, which I've been developing for years with AGBO, is finally moving into production."

"'Tygo' brings a distinctly Korean identity into the global 'Extraction' universe. We can't wait to unleash its explosive energy on audiences worldwide."

Lee Jin-uk added, "As a fan of the 'Extraction' franchise, it's a great honour for me to join this universe. I'm especially excited and grateful to be working with Don, whom I've always admired, and with Lisa as well."

The Extraction franchise has proven remarkably successful for Netflix, with 90 million households watching the first film within its initial four weeks. The second instalment remained at No. 1 on Netflix's Global Top 10 Movies list for seven weeks, accumulating over 123 million views.



