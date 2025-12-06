Entertainment

Eduardo Manzano, legendary Mexican actor and comedian, passes away at 87

Iconic Mexican comedian Eduardo Manzano aka El Polivoz dies at the age of 87

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Eduardo Manzano, legendary Mexican actor and comedian, passes away at 87
Eduardo Manzano, legendary Mexican actor and comedian, passes away at 87

Eduardo Manzano has passed away.

On Friday, December 5, the USA Today reported that the legendary Mexican comedian and actor, who was well-known by his stage name “El Polivoz,” breathed his last at the age of 87.

The late comedian’s death was announced by his son, Lalo Manzano, in an emotional Instagram post.

In his post, Lalo announced, “Today the stage of life has fallen. My father, a comedian beloved by thousands and a human being admired by all who knew him, has left this world. He was an extraordinary man, kind, intelligent, and with a heart as big as his talent.”

“Behind every joke was a tireless worker, behind every round of applause was a human being who deeply loved what he did, and behind every smile there was always a father who taught us to laugh even in the most difficult times. His legacy lives not only on the stages he illuminated, but in the people he transformed with a smile,” he continued.

Eduardo’s son added, “Thank you, my beautiful dad, for every lesson and for making our lives your masterpiece. Today the world gives you a standing ovation once again. Rest in peace.”

What is Eduardo Manzano known for?

Eduardo Manzano is best known as “El Polivoz,” one half of the famous Mexican comedy duo Los Polivoces.

He is also famous for his role as Arnoldo Lopez in the his Mexican sitcom Una familia de diez.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney fires back with emotional statement after public backlash

Sydney Sweeney fires back with emotional statement after public backlash
The 'Euphoria' star opened up about the criticism for American Eagle’s July 23 campaign

'Iron Lung': Markiplier's self-financed horror movie secures release date

'Iron Lung': Markiplier's self-financed horror movie secures release date
YouTube star Markiplier's horror project, 'Iron Lung, breaks world record with most blood ever filmed

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber break silence on SKYLARK collaboration

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber break silence on SKYLARK collaboration
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber team up for SKYLARK

'Peaky Blinders' movie drops first look: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

'Peaky Blinders' movie drops first look: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby
Netflix has also revealed the theatrical and streaming release date for the 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'

Netflix to buy Warner Bros and HBO Max in $82.7 billion deal

Netflix to buy Warner Bros and HBO Max in $82.7 billion deal
The streaming giant is expected to save $2-3 billion through eliminating overlaps in the tech and support areas

Taylor Swift goes extra mile to lock prebooked wedding venue on her lucky number date

Taylor Swift goes extra mile to lock prebooked wedding venue on her lucky number date
Taylor Swift’s wedding date revealed after she makes shocking move to snag a bride’s luxurious Rhode Island venue

'Emily in Paris' star stays in custody for 18 days after arrest in Japan

'Emily in Paris' star stays in custody for 18 days after arrest in Japan
'Emily in Paris' actor arrested in Japan over 'suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs'

BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk for Netflix's thriller 'Tygo'

BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with Don Lee, Lee Jin-uk for Netflix's thriller 'Tygo'
Netflix is expanding its 'Extraction' universe with a South Korean action chapter, headlined by Don Lee

Margot Robbie steps in as Jacob Elordi faces 'Wuthering Heights' backlash

Margot Robbie steps in as Jacob Elordi faces 'Wuthering Heights' backlash
Margot Robbie leaps to Jacob Elordi’s defense amid explosive 'Wuthering Heights' backlash

Noah Schnapp reveals iconic franchise actor he gets confused for

Noah Schnapp reveals iconic franchise actor he gets confused for
'Stranger Things' star has opened up about hilarious fan encounters during his recent interview

Miley Cyrus shares hilarious reason she got engaged to Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus shares hilarious reason she got engaged to Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus confirmed her engagement to Maxx Morando on Tuesday

Dakota Johnson forms sweet bond with Aishwarya Rai at Red Sea Film Fest 2025

Dakota Johnson forms sweet bond with Aishwarya Rai at Red Sea Film Fest 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dakota Johnson’s sweet red carpet moment at the 2025 Red Sea Film Festival sparks buzz