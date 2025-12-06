Eduardo Manzano, legendary Mexican actor and comedian, passes away at 87

Eduardo Manzano has passed away.
On Friday, December 5, the USA Today reported that the legendary Mexican comedian and actor, who was well-known by his stage name “El Polivoz,” breathed his last at the age of 87.
The late comedian’s death was announced by his son, Lalo Manzano, in an emotional Instagram post.
In his post, Lalo announced, “Today the stage of life has fallen. My father, a comedian beloved by thousands and a human being admired by all who knew him, has left this world. He was an extraordinary man, kind, intelligent, and with a heart as big as his talent.”
“Behind every joke was a tireless worker, behind every round of applause was a human being who deeply loved what he did, and behind every smile there was always a father who taught us to laugh even in the most difficult times. His legacy lives not only on the stages he illuminated, but in the people he transformed with a smile,” he continued.
Eduardo’s son added, “Thank you, my beautiful dad, for every lesson and for making our lives your masterpiece. Today the world gives you a standing ovation once again. Rest in peace.”
What is Eduardo Manzano known for?
Eduardo Manzano is best known as “El Polivoz,” one half of the famous Mexican comedy duo Los Polivoces.
He is also famous for his role as Arnoldo Lopez in the his Mexican sitcom Una familia de diez.