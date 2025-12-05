Entertainment

'Peaky Blinders' movie drops first look: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

Netflix has also revealed the theatrical and streaming release date for the 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Peaky Blinders movie drops first look: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby
'Peaky Blinders' movie drops first look: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

Netflix has dropped the first look for the Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, causing a frenzy on the internet.

The film, which will serve as a continuation of the hit crime drama series, will be released in selected theatres on March 6, 2026, and on Netflix on March 20.

In the dark teaser art, Cillian Murphy could be seen riding a horse in his iconic Birmingham crime-boss style, with only one side of his blood-streaked face visible.

Picture Credit: Netflix
Picture Credit: Netflix

The film's plot has remained under wraps, and the movie is set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s.

Moreover, the project will see Murphy return to his starring role as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders universe.

Sophie Rundle is set to reprise her role as Tommy's sister Ada Thorne, with Stephen Graham and Ned Dennehy coming back as Shelby family allies Hayden Stagg and Charlie Strong, respectively. 

The cast also includes newcomers Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth and Jay Lycurgo.

Tom Harper, who served as a director for several episodes of the series, will direct the film. The series premiered on the BBC in 2013, with Netflix later acquiring the US rights.

Peaky Blinders concluded in 2022 after six seasons.

