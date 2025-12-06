Johnny Depp shares exciting photos after meeting 'a new friend' in Tokyo

Johnny Depp has dropped exciting new photos from Tokyo, Japan.
The Pirates of the Caribbean hitmaker - who has been in the East Asian country since a while now delighted his fans with adorable new photos after a long hiatus.
Johnny took to his Instagram account on Saturday, December 6, to share three photos from A Bunch of Stuff – Tokyo presented by SILK THE RICH art exhibition.
The Charlie and The Chocolate Factory actor shared three black and white photos of him with a giant creature, with ghastly features.
"Tokyo Johnny meets a new friend," wrote the 62-year-old actor in the caption.
At the exhibition - which the Hollywood A-lister reportedly attended as an artist, Johnny wore a stylish faded jacket with fringes.
As always, Johnny accentuated his look with a bunch of accessories and a derby hat.
Johnny Depp's new photos came just days after he met the real-life subject of the Minamata disease, Shinobu Sakamoto.
The actor - who portrayed photographer Eugene Smith in the 2020 film Minamata, gave Sakamoto his autograph on a message that read, “With all my respect and love to you, you are a legend.”