Johnny Depp shares exciting photos after meeting 'a new friend' in Tokyo

  • By Riba Shaikh
Johnny Depp has dropped exciting new photos from Tokyo, Japan.

The Pirates of the Caribbean hitmaker - who has been in the East Asian country since a while now delighted his fans with adorable new photos after a long hiatus.

Johnny took to his Instagram account on Saturday, December 6, to share three photos from A Bunch of Stuff – Tokyo presented by SILK THE RICH art exhibition.

The Charlie and The Chocolate Factory actor shared three black and white photos of him with a giant creature, with ghastly features.

"Tokyo Johnny meets a new friend," wrote the 62-year-old actor in the caption.

At the exhibition - which the Hollywood A-lister reportedly attended as an artist, Johnny wore a stylish faded jacket with fringes.

As always, Johnny accentuated his look with a bunch of accessories and a derby hat.

Johnny Depp's new photos came just days after he met the real-life subject of the Minamata disease, Shinobu Sakamoto.

The actor - who portrayed photographer Eugene Smith in the 2020 film Minamata, gave Sakamoto his autograph on a message that read, “With all my respect and love to you, you are a legend.”

