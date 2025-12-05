Taylor Swift goes extra mile to lock prebooked wedding venue on her lucky number date

Entertainment

  By Sidra Khan
When Taylor Swift sets her eyes on something, nobody can take it away from her!

On Thursday, December 4, Page Six reported that the Opalite singer went out of her way to lock down a posh Rhode Island venue by spending a massive fortune.

According to sources who spoke to the outlet, The Fate of Ophelia songstress had set her eyes on the Ocean House in Watch Hill as her wedding venue to tie the knot with fiancé Travis Kelce.

They further shared that the songstress desired the wedding date to match her lucky number: 13.

However, the luxurious venue Swift wanted for her nuptials had already been reserved by another bride-to-be for the same date.

As per the insiders, the Wood hitmaker defied all odds and went the extra mile to secure the venue for June 13, 2026, by dipping into her pockets and making an offer the bride could not refuse.

On multiple occasions, Taylor Swift has admitted considering 13 her lucky number.

In a 2009 interview, the 35-year-old singer shared, “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically, whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on August 26, 2025, after dating him for over two years.

