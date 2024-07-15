Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest

Wiz Khalifa has finally broken silence on the drug possession arrest in Romania.
The American rapper was charged but released soon after the arrest.
The See You Again hitmaker posted on X (formally known as Twitter) about his arrest.
"Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage," Wiz penned
He apologized politely and added, "They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time."
Wiz reportedly used marijuana during his performance at the Beach Please! Festival.
As reported by French news agency Agence France Presse (AFP), Wiz was performing at the festival in Costinesti, Romania, where police seemingly found cannabis in his possession.
"During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (onstage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette," DIICOT said in its statement.
Under Romanian law, cannabis is considered a "risk drug". Wiz would have faced up to 10 years in prison if he was convicted.