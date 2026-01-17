'Fire Country' faces major shift as showrunner Tia Napolitano exits after S4

CBS drama Fire Country will undergo a major shift as longtime showrunner Tia Napolitano announces exit after the current fourth season concludes.
TVLine has officially confirmed the news; however, a successor remains undisclosed.
Napolitano has led the series since the start, and has remained a strong pillar in driving growth and making it a top-performing show and the cornerstone of a growing franchise.
In a joint statement, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf appreciated her performance, stating, "Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer 'Fire Country,' which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe."
Furthermore, they praised her contributions for the projects and looked forward to working together on future projects.
Napolitano also reflected on her departure, saying she is “beyond proud” of the show’s four-season run.
She also expressed gratitude for the cast, crew, writers, producers and fans, calling her time on the series as “a beautiful ride.”
Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, who also co-created the series, as Bode Donovan, a convict who joins a prison firefighting program to reduce his sentence while working in his hometown of Edgewater. The character captured tremendous attention and became a Cal Fire firefighter. The series also features Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer.
Season 4 of Fire Country is scheduled to make a return with new episodes on Friday, February 27, airing at 9 p.m. on CBS.