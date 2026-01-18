Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Keith Urban moves in with 26YO girlfriend after Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban’s daughters turn their backs on him as he moves on from Nicole Kidman with his new girlfriend

Keith Urban has begun new chapter in love after parting ways from Nicole Kidman.

Just a few days after finalizing divorce from his wife of 19 years, the country music star has reportedly moved in with his new girlfriend, an insider revealed to the Daily Mail on Saturday, January 17.

As per the outlet, “everyone is adamant” that the 58-year-old Australian-American country singer-songwriter has found his new ladylove and speculations hint that his current girlfriend is 26-year-old rising country music star Karley Scott Collins.

“People think they are even living together,” added the insider.

As the Somebody Like You singer begins new romance, the tipster revealed that his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret – whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman – have turned their backs on him.

Noting that both Sunday and Faith are siding with their actress mum, the source shared, “I hear he [Urban] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mom. Look, teen girls love their dads, so there’s a reason they’re making it three against one.”

They went on to share, “Since the split, you are seeing her and the girls all the time, on her social media and in other photos. They were with her in Paris and in Sydney. She posted pictures of them all taking part in a ‘turkey trot’ running race on Thanksgiving which is really unusual, she’s generally more private than that.”

“Each time you see them they are linking arms or holding hands. It looks ‘us against the world,'” the source explained.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalized their divorce this January after 19 years of marriage.

