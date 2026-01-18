Shannen Doherty's ex re-opens divorce case years after actress' death 

Shannen Doherty's former partner, Kurt Iswarienko, has reopened his divorce case after his ex-wife’s devastating death.
On Wednesday, January 14, the 51-year-old producer and cinematographer filed legal documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court.
In the documents, Doherty’s death and the couple’s 2024 divorce are cited as the reason why the court "lacks jurisdiction" in the matter, per court documents obtained by Page Six.
Iswarienko argued that his and Doherty’s divorce should not have received an official judgment from the courts due to Doherty’s death on July 13, 2024, as per the filing.
He also claims that the trustee of the Shannen Doherty family estate, Christopher Cortazzo, has not adequately shown that he has been granted the authority by the trust to introduce the motion to the court in the first place.
In the filing, Cortazzo accused Iswarienko of not following through on the couple’s divorce agreement, in which he agreed to list their $1.5 million home in Dripping Springs, Texas, which they shared until an unspecified date.
For those unaware, Shannen Doherty died in 2024, at the age of 53, from complications of metastatic breast cancer, which she had been publicly battling since her initial diagnosis in 2015, with the cancer spreading to her brain and bones in later years.