Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release

  By Sidra Khan
  • By Sidra Khan
Rani Mukerji has returned to the famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple for special blessings.

As her upcoming action thriller movie Mardaani 3 is just a few days away from its anticipated release, the 47-year-old Indian actress marked her attendance at her cherished temple to seek divine blessings in Pune.

This year has doubled the joy for the Hichki actress, as it marks 30 years of her incredible acting career and the awaited return of the third installment of her hit action-thriller franchise, Mardaani.

Beginning the year on a positive note, the Chalte Chalte actress visited Pune’s famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple, where she performed aarti and interacted with the media.

During the interaction, Rani noted that she always pays visit to temples whenever she travels for work.

“I always come here for darshan. Whenever I go anywhere, to any city, whether a film is releasing or not, I like to visit temples. When I was shooting for Aiyyaa, I came here many times to pray. So, I've come to Dagdusheth for blessings, since my film is releasing soon, so I'm seeking blessings for that,” she stated.

The National Film Award honoree continued to say, “But I always pray that there is peace throughout the world and that everyone is happy. May Dagdusheth Bappa remove the suffering of all the children and remove all the obstacles. May he bring happiness into everyone's lives. That's what I pray for.”

“I think whether a film succeeds or not is in the hands of the audience. The reason I come to Bappa is simply to express my gratitude. I have worked in this industry for 30 years, and this wouldn't have been possible without Bappa's blessings and the love of my audience,” she added.

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 is set to hit cinemas on January 30, 2026.

