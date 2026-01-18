Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Henry Cavill's return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours

Henry Cavill played Superman in DC Extended Universe (DCEU)

  • By Salima Bhutto
Henry Cavills return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours
Henry Cavill's return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours

Henry Cavill's returns as his famous character Superman has been hinted by Man of Steel director Zack Snyder, fuelling his comeback rumours in DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

It all started when an unseen photo of the 42-year-old actor was spotted from the archival image from the director's Instagram post, bringing back memories of Cavill’s early portrayal of the iconic hero.

Henry Cavill played Superman in DC Extended Universe (DCEU)


The image showcased the Deadpool & Wolverine star in his Superman suit under bright lighting.

Along with the photo, Snyder included a caption that read, “Love these early images of Henry in the suit — he’s literally hope personified. Shot on my old Nikon D3.”

He also paired the image with music from Hans Zimmer’s Sent Here for a Reason songs.

Moreover, his post also offered the glimpse into the film’s pre-production phase, showcasing the actor’s initial moments as Superman.

In short, the photo included early costume tests by Cavill's alternate versions of significant scenes and images of characters like Batman, and General Zod.

Snyder’s nostalgic posts sparked discussions about Snyder’s contributions to the DC Universe and return of Cavill’s return as Superman, however, no official confirmation has addressed his return in the DCU.

It’s worth mentioning here that Henry Cavill played Superman in four movies films, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and a cameo in Black Adam.

