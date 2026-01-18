Ansel Elgort welcomes first child amid sexual harassment claims

Ansel Elgort has reportedly become a father now.
The 31-year-old actor, according to PEOPLE, welcomed his first baby, whose name and sex is yet to be confirmed and made public.
The Fault in Our Stars star was spotted out and about in New York City earlier this month on January 13, carrying the newborn with him.
Elgort, who rose to fame through his portrayal of a teenage cancer patient in 2014 film, had been taking a break from the spotlight after facing backlash for past relationships.
In June 2020, the Baby Driver performer was accused of sexual assault by a woman named Gabby on X (formerly known as Twitter).
She alleged that the incident occurred in 2014 when she was a minor, 17-year-old and he was 20.
Later the same year, Elgort, while adressing the allegations, spoke out on his Instagram account, stating that he and the woman had a "brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship".
The Divergent actor also apologised for his behavior, and admitted he indeed did not handle the breakup well.
However, the allegations surfaced around the time of the release of his 2021 movie, West Side Story, leading Ansel Elgort being largely absent from the promotional trail and press interviews for the film.