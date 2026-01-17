Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

‘Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement

François Arnaud has asked the NHL to back their players with actual support amid the success of 'Heated Rivalry'

  • By Hania Jamil
‘Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement
‘Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud calls out NHL in explosive statement

With the success of Heated Rivalry, the NHL is enjoying a surprising amount of attention and marketing, which should be backed by some support, says François Arnaud.

The Canadian actor, who plays hockey star Scott Hunter on the Crave/HBO Max series, noted that the league is "actually really good at capitalising" on the gay hockey romance series but hopes they start to "back it up" with meaningful LGBTQ support.

Talking on SiriusXM's Radion Andy, Arnaud noted, "Their sales are going up apparently, and the Boston Bruins tagged us in different clips online, and it's getting incredible traction."

"I'm just hoping that it's backed up by actual openness to diversity."

The 40-year-old added, "I think they banned [players] from wearing a Pride band a few years ago. So like, if you're gonna use our name, back it up with real-life sh*t."

Arnaud's statement came after the star was engulfed in social media drama when he unfollowed all of his castmates amid speculation of romance with co-star Connor Storrie, which led to online harassment.

Since then, the actor who appears in one episode of Schitt's Creek has followed back all of his colleagues and shared a telling Instagram post with a collage of Hudson Williams, with the caption, "Learning from the very best."

Notably, Heated Rivalry's season 2 has been confirmed; however, details about the release date are still under wraps.

Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges
Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges
Shannen Doherty's ex re-opens divorce case years after actress' death
Shannen Doherty's ex re-opens divorce case years after actress' death
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold as new romance test hits
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold as new romance test hits
'Fire Country' faces major shift as showrunner Tia Napolitano exits after S4
'Fire Country' faces major shift as showrunner Tia Napolitano exits after S4
Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé
Jennifer Garner reveals ex Ben Affleck's secret obsession with Beyoncé
Strictly’s judge Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after frightening fall
Strictly’s judge Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after frightening fall
Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber
Kylie Jenner sparks tension between Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow
Kylie Jenner sparks tension between Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow
Dakota Johnson, Role Model spark dating rumours after another intimate outing
Dakota Johnson, Role Model spark dating rumours after another intimate outing
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s love earns Caitlyn’s stamp of approval
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s love earns Caitlyn’s stamp of approval
Chelsea Handler makes shocking ‘love drugs’ confession ahead of tour
Chelsea Handler makes shocking ‘love drugs’ confession ahead of tour
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s 3rd birthday with adorable video montage
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s 3rd birthday with adorable video montage

Popular News

Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges

Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges
an hour ago
Trump’s controversial tariff plan sparks outrage across Europe

Trump’s controversial tariff plan sparks outrage across Europe
an hour ago
Shannen Doherty's ex re-opens divorce case years after actress' death

Shannen Doherty's ex re-opens divorce case years after actress' death
2 hours ago