Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges

Timothy Busfield's wife, Melissa Gilbert, is not backing down from her support for her husband amid his child sex abuse charges.
As reported by PEOPLE, A Hometown Christmas actress penned a letter of support to the judge amid the serious allegations.
In a new court filing dated January 16, 75 letters of support for the actor were submitted alongside the defendant's opposition to the state's request for pretrial detention.
In Gilbert's letter, she began by identifying herself as Busfield's wife and explaining that they briefly met in the 1980s before falling in love in 2012.
She penned, "The reality is that Tim Busfield is my love, my rock, my partner in business and life. He is my comfort and my council. His joy, humor and quick wit bring sparkle to my life. Tim is, quite simply, the beating heart of our wild and wonderful extended family."
The Little House on the Prairie actress added, "Tim has the strongest moral compass of any human I have ever known. He has dedicated his spiritual self to always being of service to others. He starts every day with kindness and compassion."
She said that people working with Timothy have always regarded him with respect and that she has always admired the actor interacting with her youngest son, Michael.
"Michael was a teenager when Tim and I got together. A full blown, angst-ridden teenager trying to figure out his place in the world. Tim nurtured and guided Michael," the 61-year-old wrote.
"I only want this extraordinary man safe and whole. So, I will close by asking you to please, please, take care of my sweet husband. As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now and I think that, more than anything else, is what is truly breaking my heart, I am relying on your to protect him for me."
Timothy Busfield surrendered to police on January 13 after a warrant for his arrest was issued days earlier by the Albuquerque Police Department, alleging that he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with two boys.
He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.
The Thirtysomething actor made his first court appearance on January 14 and is being held without bond. He remains in custody ahead of his pretrial detention hearing on January 20.